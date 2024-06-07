Left Menu

Industrial Workers' Inflation Dips: April Sees Downtrend

Retail inflation for industrial workers eased to 3.87 percent in April from 4.2 percent in March this year. The Ministry of Labour and Employment reported that the Consumer Price Index for Industrial Workers (CPI-IW) showed a year-on-year decrease for February, March, and April 2024 compared to the previous year.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-06-2024 18:24 IST
Retail inflation for industrial workers has seen a significant easing, dropping to 3.87 percent in April from 4.2 percent in March this year, according to the Ministry of Labour and Employment. The Ministry released the Consumer Price Index for Industrial Workers (CPI-IW) for February, March, and April 2024 on Friday.

The labour ministry's report highlighted that the year-on-year inflation for March 2024 stood at 4.20 percent, down from 5.79 percent in March 2023. Similarly, April 2024 saw a year-on-year decline to 3.87 percent from 5.09 percent in April 2023, while February 2024 recorded an inflation rate of 4.90 percent compared to 6.16 percent in February 2023.

The Labour Bureau, under the Ministry of Labour & Employment, compiles the CPI-IW by gathering retail prices from 317 markets across 88 industrial hubs. The All-India CPI-IW rose by 0.3 points to 139.2 in February 2024 and decreased by 0.3 points to 138.9 in March 2024. April 2024 saw a slight rise of 0.5 points, bringing it to 139.4. The CPI-IW figures help determine government fixes for dearness allowance and pensioner's dearness relief.

