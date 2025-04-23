Left Menu

Haryana Hikes Dearness Allowance for Employees and Pensioners

The Haryana government has announced an increase in dearness allowance and dearness relief for its employees and pensioners. The rates will rise from 53% to 55% of the basic pay, effective January 1, 2025. Payments, including arrears, will be disbursed in April and May 2025.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 23-04-2025 21:52 IST | Created: 23-04-2025 21:52 IST
Haryana Hikes Dearness Allowance for Employees and Pensioners
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Haryana government announced an increase in dearness allowance and dearness relief for its employees and pensioners on Wednesday. This adjustment sees the rates rise from 53 percent to 55 percent of the basic pay.

Official statements confirmed that the hikes will be effective starting from January 1, 2025, according to the Finance Department.

The revised allowances will be reflected in the salary and pension disbursements made in April 2025, with arrears for the previous months to be paid out in May.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Hope for Peace: Russia Extends Olive Branch to Ukraine Amidst Tensions

Hope for Peace: Russia Extends Olive Branch to Ukraine Amidst Tensions

 Global
2
U.S. Student Loan Repayments to Resume Amid Economic Uncertainty

U.S. Student Loan Repayments to Resume Amid Economic Uncertainty

 Global
3
Harvard's Legal Battle: Challenging Federal Funding Freeze

Harvard's Legal Battle: Challenging Federal Funding Freeze

 United States
4
Portia Woodman-Wickliffe's Triumphant Return: Aiming for World Cup Glory

Portia Woodman-Wickliffe's Triumphant Return: Aiming for World Cup Glory

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI can express emotions: LLMs now simulate feelings with human-like precision

Horticulture enters digital age: AI, automation and smart farming redefine future of cultivation

Smart grids go digital: AI, blockchain and IoT fuel sustainable energy goals

AI-supported learning gains ground as students co-create with ChatGPT

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025