Haryana Hikes Dearness Allowance for Employees and Pensioners

The Haryana government announced an increase in dearness allowance and dearness relief for its employees and pensioners on Wednesday. This adjustment sees the rates rise from 53 percent to 55 percent of the basic pay.

Official statements confirmed that the hikes will be effective starting from January 1, 2025, according to the Finance Department.

The revised allowances will be reflected in the salary and pension disbursements made in April 2025, with arrears for the previous months to be paid out in May.

(With inputs from agencies.)