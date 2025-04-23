Haryana Hikes Dearness Allowance for Employees and Pensioners
The Haryana government has announced an increase in dearness allowance and dearness relief for its employees and pensioners. The rates will rise from 53% to 55% of the basic pay, effective January 1, 2025. Payments, including arrears, will be disbursed in April and May 2025.
The Haryana government announced an increase in dearness allowance and dearness relief for its employees and pensioners on Wednesday. This adjustment sees the rates rise from 53 percent to 55 percent of the basic pay.
Official statements confirmed that the hikes will be effective starting from January 1, 2025, according to the Finance Department.
The revised allowances will be reflected in the salary and pension disbursements made in April 2025, with arrears for the previous months to be paid out in May.
