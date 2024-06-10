Gujarat's Subsidy Scheme Transforms Farmers' Lives

The Gujarat government's special scheme, offering subsidies to farmers for constructing their own storage godowns, has emerged as a boon for numerous beneficiaries across the state, protecting crops from untimely rain, theft, and wildlife intrusion.

Under the Chief Minister Crop Storage Scheme, farmers receive a subsidy of Rs 75,000 to build their own storage facilities, empowering them to store and safeguard their crops for extended periods.

Darshan, a farmer from Gondal taluka of Rajkot district, highlighted the challenges faced by farmers like him, including the risk of crop spoilage and financial losses due to insufficient storage options. "We do not get adequate price for the harvested crop which suffers destruction as we cannot store it," he said.

Vikrambhai, another farmer from Para Pipaliya in Rajkot district, echoed similar sentiments, emphasising the menace of crop theft and wildlife intrusion compounding the financial losses. Previously, the absence of adequate storage facilities forced farmers to sell their produce immediately after harvesting, often at very low prices, leading to significant losses. However, the implementation of this scheme has provided much-needed relief to agriculturists, allowing them to store their produce securely and sell it at opportune moments. This scheme has given them respite and peace of mind, they said.

"Previously, we had to sell the crop immediately after it was harvested, which is no longer the case. The government has provided assistance that allows us to store the produce in warehouses. Every farmer should take advantage of this scheme," said Darshan. After learning about the government's godown subsidy, Vikrambhai found a solution to his problems. "Farmers should take advantage of these schemes of the government. There are many subsidies from the government which are beneficial for the farmers," he said.

This initiative assumes greater significance considering the estimated 22 per cent wastage of foodgrain output annually in India. With their own storage facilities, farmers are no longer compelled to sell at low prices in the market. They can instead wait for favourable market conditions, thereby reducing wastage and maximising profits.

