Himachal CM Appeals for Monsoon Aid and Financial Relief from Union Ministers

In a bid to secure financial relief for Himachal Pradesh, Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu reached out to Union Home Minister Amit Shah, emphasizing the urgent need for compensation due to significant losses suffered during the monsoon season of 2023.

During this meeting, the Chief Minister detailed the extensive damage incurred, which severely disrupted drinking water supply, irrigation systems, infrastructure, roads, and bridges. Despite this, the state has been managing recovery efforts from its own financial resources. However, assistance from the central government remains pending, following a request under post-disaster needs assessment.

Chief Minister Sukhu also engaged with Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, pushing for a review of current financial constraints affecting Himachal Pradesh's ability to utilize external assistance. He sought consideration for funding proposals for reconstruction and rehabilitation through multilateral sources like the World Bank. Additionally, the state's financial health and the need for resources due to its challenging geography were discussed, with the Finance Minister assuring sympathetic consideration of these requests.

(With inputs from agencies.)