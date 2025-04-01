Hooters of America Seeks Financial Relief Through Strategic Sale

Hooters of America, a well-known restaurant chain, has filed for bankruptcy in Texas as it grapples with substantial financial challenges. On Monday, the company revealed plans to tackle its $376 million debt.

The strategy involves selling all of its company-owned restaurants. This sale would be made to a franchise group that reportedly has backing from the original founders of the chain.

This move is seen as a major step towards restructuring and stabilizing Hooters of America's financial outlook, with hopes of regaining its standing in the competitive restaurant industry.

(With inputs from agencies.)