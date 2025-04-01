Hooters of America Seeks Financial Relief Through Strategic Sale
Restaurant chain Hooters of America has filed for bankruptcy in Texas to manage its $376 million debt. The company plans to sell all its company-owned restaurants to a franchise group supported by its founders in an attempt to restructure and stabilize its financial situation.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 01-04-2025 04:19 IST | Created: 01-04-2025 04:19 IST
Hooters of America, a well-known restaurant chain, has filed for bankruptcy in Texas as it grapples with substantial financial challenges. On Monday, the company revealed plans to tackle its $376 million debt.
The strategy involves selling all of its company-owned restaurants. This sale would be made to a franchise group that reportedly has backing from the original founders of the chain.
This move is seen as a major step towards restructuring and stabilizing Hooters of America's financial outlook, with hopes of regaining its standing in the competitive restaurant industry.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Hooters
- bankruptcy
- Texas
- restaurant chain
- debt
- franchise
- sale
- founders
- finance
- strategy
Advertisement