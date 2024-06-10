Pralhad Joshi: The New Architect of India's Green Hydrogen Mission

Pralhad Joshi, a committed RSS loyalist and seasoned BJP worker, has taken on the crucial role of New & Renewable Energy Minister after RK Singh's electoral defeat in Arrah. Joshi, who has served five terms as a member of Parliament from Dharwad, Karnataka, steps into this position with significant responsibilities.

Chief among his tasks is propelling the National Green Hydrogen Mission forward. The mission includes a substantial allocation of Rs 19,744 crore to establish manufacturing capacities for electrolysers essential for green hydrogen production. It also promises incentives for producing green hydrogen and ammonia.

Additionally, Joshi must oversee the addition of 50 GW of renewable energy capacity annually to hit India's ambitious target of 500 GW of non-fossil fuel power by 2030. Joshi's political career, marked by close associations with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP leader Amit Shah, has equipped him well for this pivotal role.

