NATO Chief Jens Stoltenberg to Visit Budapest for Ukraine Mission Talks

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg is set to visit Budapest on Wednesday. The Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban announced that the purpose of the visit is to discuss Hungary's decision to stay out of NATO's Ukraine mission.

Reuters | Budapest | Updated: 10-06-2024 22:44 IST | Created: 10-06-2024 22:44 IST
NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg will visit Budapest on Wednesday, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban told state media on Monday.

"In two days time the secretary general will be here, to discuss Hungary's staying out from NATO's Ukraine mission," Orban said.

