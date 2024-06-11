Left Menu

New Coal and Mines Minister Vows to Address Coal Shortages

G Kishan Reddy, the new Union Coal and Mines Minister, pledged to avoid coal shortages in India, emphasizing the crucial role of coal in national development. After taking office, he plans to develop a 100-day agenda to boost coal production and ensure a stable power supply across the country.

G Kishan Reddy
  • Country:
  • India

G Kishan Reddy, the newly appointed Union Coal and Mines Minister, assured the public on Monday that efforts would be made to prevent coal shortages in India.

Speaking to reporters in Delhi, Reddy underlined coal's pivotal role in the country's growth and development. He announced plans to formulate a comprehensive 100-day agenda for the Ministry's departments.

Reddy praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for transforming the country with increased coal production, resulting in fewer power cuts. He committed to sustaining this progress by enhancing power and grid connectivity while averting future coal shortages.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

