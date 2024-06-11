New Coal and Mines Minister Vows to Address Coal Shortages

G Kishan Reddy, the newly appointed Union Coal and Mines Minister, assured the public on Monday that efforts would be made to prevent coal shortages in India.

Speaking to reporters in Delhi, Reddy underlined coal's pivotal role in the country's growth and development. He announced plans to formulate a comprehensive 100-day agenda for the Ministry's departments.

Reddy praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for transforming the country with increased coal production, resulting in fewer power cuts. He committed to sustaining this progress by enhancing power and grid connectivity while averting future coal shortages.

