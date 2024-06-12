Gaza Ceasefire Deal: Hamas and Islamic Jihad's Positive Readiness
Hamas and the Palestinian Islamic Jihad have shown their willingness to pursue a ceasefire to end the conflict in Gaza, according to a joint statement on Tuesday. They have submitted their response to a proposed ceasefire deal to Qatari and Egyptian mediators.
Reuters | Cairo | Updated: 12-06-2024 00:10 IST | Created: 12-06-2024 00:10 IST
