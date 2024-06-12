Left Menu

Gaza Ceasefire Deal: Hamas and Islamic Jihad's Positive Readiness

Hamas and the Palestinian Islamic Jihad have shown their willingness to pursue a ceasefire to end the conflict in Gaza, according to a joint statement on Tuesday. They have submitted their response to a proposed ceasefire deal to Qatari and Egyptian mediators.

Updated: 12-06-2024 00:10 IST
Hamas and the Palestinian Islamic Jihad expressed "readiness to positively" reach a deal to end the war in Gaza in a joint statement on Tuesday.

They added that they submitted their response to the proposed Gaza ceasefire deal to Qatari and Egyptian mediators.

