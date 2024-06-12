Pramerica Life Insurance Unveils Flexi Income Plan to Empower Financial Goals

Pramerica Life Insurance has launched the Pramerica Life Flexi Income Plan, aimed at helping policyholders achieve financial stability with guaranteed income and flexible benefits. As part of Pramerica 2.0, this new offering is tailored to evolving financial goals, ensuring comprehensive family protection and financial security.

The plan features early income options, guaranteed income payouts, and an array of benefits such as tax advantages and express claim relief. 'The Pramerica Life Flexi Income Plan reflects our commitment to providing innovative solutions that secure our customers' futures,' stated Karthik Chakrapani, Chief Business Officer of Pramerica Life Insurance.

Founded in 2008, Pramerica Life Insurance, a joint venture between Piramal Capital and Prudential Financial, continues to offer quality financial advice and protection to its diverse customer base. For more information, visit www.pramericalife.in.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)