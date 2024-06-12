Left Menu

Punjab Targets 10 Lakh Hectares for Basmati Cultivation

Punjab Agriculture Minister Gurmeet Singh Khuddian announced the state's aim to bring 10 lakh hectares under basmati cultivation for the paddy season. The Minister highlighted the benefits of the direct seeding of rice (DSR) technique, offering financial aid to farmers adopting this method. Progress in biofertilizer labs was also reviewed.

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 12-06-2024 21:20 IST | Created: 12-06-2024 21:20 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Punjab Agriculture Minister Gurmeet Singh Khuddian on Wednesday announced ambitious targets for the upcoming paddy sowing season, aiming to bring 10 lakh hectares under basmati cultivation.

Khuddian, in a review meeting, stated the significant increase from 5.96 lakh hectares last year, underscoring the potential of the direct seeding of rice (DSR) technique. To promote DSR, the government is offering Rs 1,500 per acre to encourage farmers.

Moreover, the agriculture department aims to apply DSR techniques to two lakh hectares of non-basmati crops this season, up from 1.70 lakh hectares. Efforts to enhance biofertilizer testing labs in Gurdaspur, Bathinda, and SAS Nagar were also discussed, with Rs 80 lakh allocated for the Gurdaspur lab.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

