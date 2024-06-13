Agony and Uncertainty: Keralites Await Confirmation After Kuwait Fire Tragedy

Even as the families of the deceased from Kerala mourn the loss of their loved ones in the tragic Kuwait fire incident that claimed numerous lives, many are yet to receive any official confirmation from authorities. Television channels have been broadcasting images of 14 individuals from various parts of Kerala, stating they perished in the blaze. However, many affected families expressed their plight to the media, stating they are still in the dark about the fate of their loved ones.

''His phone is still ringing. We don't know what to do,'' a distressed parent shared with a television channel, reflecting the uncertainty plaguing many families.

The fire, which occurred in a seven-storey residential building in Mangaf, resulted in the deaths of 49 foreign workers, including around 40 Indians, and injured 50 others. Reports indicate that victims hailed from several districts such as Pathanamthitta, Kollam, Kottayam, Malappuram, Kannur, and Kasaragod. A family from Punalur in Kollam district received unofficial confirmation from friends about their relative being among the missing.

Authorities stated the fire started in the kitchen of the crowded building housing 196 men, predominantly migrant workers, at approximately 4 am. The resulting thick black smoke led to the suffocation of many victims. As the grim reality unfolds, families continue to seek official verification, hoping for closure.

