Left Menu

Agony and Uncertainty: Keralites Await Confirmation After Kuwait Fire Tragedy

Families of deceased individuals from Kerala, who perished in a Kuwait fire incident that claimed numerous lives, are still awaiting official confirmation from authorities. The fire, which occurred in a residential building in Mangaf, resulted in the deaths of many, predominantly Indians, causing immense grief and confusion among their relatives.

PTI | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 13-06-2024 10:43 IST | Created: 13-06-2024 10:43 IST
Agony and Uncertainty: Keralites Await Confirmation After Kuwait Fire Tragedy
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

Even as the families of the deceased from Kerala mourn the loss of their loved ones in the tragic Kuwait fire incident that claimed numerous lives, many are yet to receive any official confirmation from authorities. Television channels have been broadcasting images of 14 individuals from various parts of Kerala, stating they perished in the blaze. However, many affected families expressed their plight to the media, stating they are still in the dark about the fate of their loved ones.

''His phone is still ringing. We don't know what to do,'' a distressed parent shared with a television channel, reflecting the uncertainty plaguing many families.

The fire, which occurred in a seven-storey residential building in Mangaf, resulted in the deaths of 49 foreign workers, including around 40 Indians, and injured 50 others. Reports indicate that victims hailed from several districts such as Pathanamthitta, Kollam, Kottayam, Malappuram, Kannur, and Kasaragod. A family from Punalur in Kollam district received unofficial confirmation from friends about their relative being among the missing.

Authorities stated the fire started in the kitchen of the crowded building housing 196 men, predominantly migrant workers, at approximately 4 am. The resulting thick black smoke led to the suffocation of many victims. As the grim reality unfolds, families continue to seek official verification, hoping for closure.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Global Financial Shake-Up: From Labour Practices to Tax Cuts

Global Financial Shake-Up: From Labour Practices to Tax Cuts

 Global
2
EU to Impose Additional Duties on Chinese EV Imports

EU to Impose Additional Duties on Chinese EV Imports

 Global
3
Asian Stocks Climb As Tech Sector Surges, Dollar Steady

Asian Stocks Climb As Tech Sector Surges, Dollar Steady

 Global
4
Dollar Calms Amid US Inflation Data Anticipation

Dollar Calms Amid US Inflation Data Anticipation

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming Agriculture: How Digital Technologies are Shaping Food Security and Sustainable Goals

Building a Healthier Tomorrow: WHO’s Blueprint for Public Health Workforce Excellence

Combatting Toxic Threats: Global Efforts Against 'Forever Chemicals'

WUDI Framework: Leveraging IoT and AI to Combat Childhood Obesity Effectively

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024