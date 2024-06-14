Insurance Fraud Shocker: Relationship Manager Defrauds 14 Customers

In a shocking case of insurance fraud, Lakshya Gupta, a relationship manager at a health insurance company, has been charged with defrauding customers. Authorities say Gupta collected Rs 2.35 lakh from 14 customers' premiums directly into his personal account.

The fraud came to light following complaints, prompting an internal investigation by the insurance firm. It was found that Gupta had not only embezzled funds but also forged insurance certificates to deceive clients.

An FIR has been lodged against Gupta under multiple sections of the Indian Penal Code, including criminal breach of trust and forgery. The police have assured that the accused will be apprehended soon.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)