Left Menu

Insurance Fraud Shocker: Relationship Manager Defrauds 14 Customers

A relationship manager for a health insurance company, Lakshya Gupta, has been accused of defrauding 14 customers by collecting Rs 2.35 lakh into his personal bank account. Gupta allegedly forged insurance certificates and deceived customers into transferring premiums through UPI.

PTI | Gurugram | Updated: 14-06-2024 18:55 IST | Created: 14-06-2024 18:55 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a shocking case of insurance fraud, Lakshya Gupta, a relationship manager at a health insurance company, has been charged with defrauding customers. Authorities say Gupta collected Rs 2.35 lakh from 14 customers' premiums directly into his personal account.

The fraud came to light following complaints, prompting an internal investigation by the insurance firm. It was found that Gupta had not only embezzled funds but also forged insurance certificates to deceive clients.

An FIR has been lodged against Gupta under multiple sections of the Indian Penal Code, including criminal breach of trust and forgery. The police have assured that the accused will be apprehended soon.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Shein's Price Hike: A Strategic Move Towards a $50B IPO

Shein's Price Hike: A Strategic Move Towards a $50B IPO

 Global
2
Sustainable Aluminum Production: Green Hydrogen Integration for Cleaner Aluminum Recycling
Blog

Sustainable Aluminum Production: Green Hydrogen Integration for Cleaner Alum...

 Global
3
Shein's Strategic Price Hikes Set the Stage for IPO

Shein's Strategic Price Hikes Set the Stage for IPO

 Global
4
Health Sector News: IVF, Avian Flu, and More Breaking Updates

Health Sector News: IVF, Avian Flu, and More Breaking Updates

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From 5G to 6G: Integrating Large Language Models for Enhanced Network Performance

Southern Africa's Road to Prosperity: A Blueprint for Green, Resilient, and Inclusive Trade Corridors

Enhanced Road Safety: AI-Powered Radar Systems for Pedestrian and Cyclist Detection

Green Finance: Asia’s Blueprint for Sustainable Development

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024