MP CM announces Rs 1 crore for family of CRPF jawan killed in Kathua terror attack

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Friday met with the family of CRPF jawan Kabir Das Uikey, who recently died during an anti-terror operation in Jammu and Kashmir's Kathua district. Kabir Das Uikey, a resident of Pulpuldoh village in Chhindwara, sustained critical injuries during an encounter at Saida Sukhal village on the evening of June 11. Despite efforts to save him, he succumbed to his injuries on June 12.

Chief Minister Yadav arrived by helicopter around 3:15 pm and went directly to Uikey's residence. He spent about 15 minutes with the grieving family, offering his condolences and emotional support. Moved by the sight of the deceased jawan's mother and wife, who broke into tears upon seeing him, the Chief Minister assured them of all possible assistance.

During his visit, Yadav announced a compensation of Rs 1 crore for the family and promised a government job to one of the family members. Other local public representatives accompanied the Chief Minister during his visit.

Earlier on Thursday, the mortal remains of Kabir Das Uikey were brought back to his hometown, Chhindwara. The mortal remains of the soldier arrived here at Mungapar (around 15 kilometres away from his village) in the district where the state minister Sampatiya Uikey, Chhindwara MP Vivek Bunty Sahu, local public representatives and other people paid tribute to the Jawan. After that, the convoy reached Jawan's village where he was given a guard of honour and the last rites were performed with honour.

CRPF IG Gurshakti Singh Sodhi and CRPF DIG Neetu Singh, Chhindwara Collector Sheelendra Singh, Superintendent of Police (SP) Manish Khatri were also present on the occasion. Minister Sampatiya Uikey told reporters, "We have come here to pay tribute to CRPF Jawan Kabir Das Uikey who lost his life in an anti-terror operation in Jammu Kashmir. I am present here as a representative of the MP government. I pray to God may the departed soul rest in peace and give strength to the family in this hour of grief."

According to the information, Kabir Das Uikey was the eldest among four siblings (two brothers and two sisters). His sisters are married and his younger brother is not married yet. The CRPF jawan is survived by his mother, wife and younger brother. Father of the Jawan had passed away. Jammu and Kashmir has witnessed a surge in violence with three significant attacks: the Reasi terror attack, the Kathua terror attack, and the Doda terror attack.

The series of attacks began on June 9, when terrorists attacked a bus in Reasi, causing it to plunge into a gorge. This tragic incident resulted in the deaths of at least 9 pilgrims and left 42 others injured. In the days following, villagers in the Hiranagar area of Kathua reported hearing gunshots on Tuesday.

This was followed by an attack on a security checkpost in the Chattragala area on the same night. The encounter in Doda led to an exchange of fire between terrorists and security forces, resulting in injuries to five jawans and a sub-divisional special police officer. (ANI)

