Tragic River Drowning: Army Veteran's Heroic Attempt

A tragic incident occurred in Jharkhand's West Singhbhum district, as two young boys drowned in the Koel River on Friday, according to police reports.

While bathing, Anex Kujur, aged 10, and his friend Aron Kujur, 13, began to drown. Anex's father, Rajesh Ranjan Kujur, an army veteran, heroically attempted to rescue them by jumping into the river.

Although Rajesh managed to save his son, he and Aron could not be rescued and lost their lives in the attempt. The incident took place in Indiranagar village within the Manoharpur police station area. Authorities have launched an investigation into the tragic event.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)