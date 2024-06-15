BJP constitutes 4-member committee to probe post-poll violence in West Bengal

The Bharatiya Janata Party national president JP Nadda on Saturday constituted a 4-member committee to probe post-poll violence in West Bengal. The committee includes party MPs Biplab Kumar Deb, Ravi Shankar Prasad, Brij Lal and Kavita Patidar with Deb as its convener who will take immediate stock of the situation and report further.

"We have just seen Lok Sabha elections conclude across 28 States and 8 Union Territories of India. Among the Assembly elections held, along with the national election, two states saw the transfer of power. All this has happened peacefully, with no instance of political violence reported from anywhere. Except for West Bengal, which continues to be in the vice grip of post-poll violence, the kind we saw post-2021 Assembly elections," BJP said in a press release. The BJP said the Lok Sabha elections were held across the country and no instance of political violence was reported from anywhere except West Bengal.

"Mamata Banerjee remains a mute spectator, while criminals of her party, attack and intimidate opposition workers and voters with impunity. Even the Calcutta High Court has taken note of these excesses and extended the deployment of CAPF till June 21 and has listed the matter for hearing on June 18," added the release. West Bengal's Leader of Opposition and BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari was stopped by the police on Thursday from entering the Raj Bhavan to meet West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose with alleged victims of post-poll violence.

Earlier this month, Suvendu Adhikari had written to Governor CV Ananda Bose, raising concerns about the All India Trinamool Congress' alleged role in post-poll violence, urging him to take steps to prevent a recurrence of the situation after elections in 2021. In a letter to the Governor of West Bengal, BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari said that after the 2024 Parliamentary General Election results were announced on June 4, "goons of the ruling dispensation" has gone "berserk upon the workers of BJP" in West Bengal.

"As has become synonymous now with the State of West Bengal, the goons of the ruling dispensation have gone berserk upon the workers of BJP after the declaration of results of the Parliamentary General Elections, 2024, which was announced on June 4, 2024," Adhikari said in the letter. "This seems to be a repeat of the incidents that transpired after the declaration of the results of the 2021 assembly election results in Bengal, which had resulted in the deaths of several BJP karyakartas," he added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)