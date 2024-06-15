BJP's Manoj Tiwari promises resolution of Delhi's issues in next 5 years, criticizes AAP's performance

BJP MP Manoj Tiwari said on Saturday that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) aims to tackle all of Delhi's challenges effectively within five years if they win the upcoming assembly elections scheduled in early 2025. Tiwari criticized the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), accusing them of making excuses rather than delivering essential services to the public.

"Aam Aadmi Party knows how to make excuses; it doesn't know how to provide facilities to the public. He highlighted issues such as inadequate provision of clean water across Delhi, disruptions in pension disbursement for the elderly, and the failure to issue new ration cards over the past decade.

"They (AAP) did not provide clean water to Delhi, not even water to some places of Delhi, now even the pension of the elderly has stopped. Ration cards for the poor in Delhi are not being made. Not a single new ration card has been made in 10 years," Tiwari said. "They do not know how to work for the public, and neither do they have the intention to learn," Tiwari added, underscoring his party's readiness to step in and resolve these longstanding issues.

He also said, "Now their time is over and in the upcoming election the people of Delhi will give the opportunity to PM Narendra Modi, and the Bharatiya Janata Party who will solve all the problems of Delhi within 5 years." Addressing the current water crisis in Delhi, exacerbated by soaring temperatures and heatwaves, Tiwari criticized AAP's management of water resources.

"If water is not released from Haryana and Uttar Pradesh, AAP's tankers won't get water; they want to sell it instead of distributing it," he claimed. Tiwari expressed confidence that the people of Delhi have recognized these shortcomings and will vote for BJP in the upcoming assembly elections.

"The people of Delhi have understood everything, and soon Delhi will reject AAP and Congress, and for the future of their children, Delhi will entrust PM Modi," Tiwari added. Earlier today, a group of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers staged a protest against the AAP-led Delhi government and Minister Atishi on Saturday to highlight the water crisis in the capital.BJP workers gathered near Atishi's office in Kalkaji, carrying earthen pots on their heads which they later smashed on the ground.

In a similar protest, Congress workers held a 'Matka Phod' (break pitchers) protest in Delhi's Krishna Nagar area and criticized both the AAP and BJP governments for the water scarcity in the national capital.A Congress worker lamented the suffering of the public, accusing the governments of neglect and engaging in political blame games. "The public is being cheated in the name of water. Poor people are suffering the most. The governments are playing the blame game. Why was water not arranged in advance? They were busy doing politics. The Congress party will hold a 'matka phod' protest in Delhi to wake up the deaf and dumb government. They have connived with tanker mafia," a Congress worker said.

He added, "The Congress has resolved that 'matka' will be broken in every corner of Delhi and the sleeping government will be awakened."Meanwhile, AAP leader Atishi assured on Thursday that the Delhi government is actively working to minimize water wastage. She urged Delhi residents to conserve water amid rising temperatures and heatwaves exacerbating the crisis. Earlier, the Supreme Court said that the issue of sharing Yamuna River water between states is complex and sensitive and this court does not have the expertise and left the matter to the Upper Yamuna River Board (UYRB) to decide on Delhi's demand for additional water amid an ongoing water crisis.The Delhi Government, in a fresh affidavit, informed the apex court that the tanker mafia is operational on the Haryana side of the Yamuna River and the AAP government lacks jurisdiction to act against the same.

It is for Haryana to explain what steps it is taking to preserve the full supply of water to Delhi between the point of release and the point of receipt, as the affidavit mentioned. According to the Election Commission of India, the BJP won 240 seats, much lower than its 2019 tally of 303. The Congress, on the other hand, registered a strong improvement, winning 99 seats. While the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance won 292 seats, the INDIA bloc crossed the 230 mark, posing stiff competition, and defying all predictions. (ANI)

