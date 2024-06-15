PM Modi announces ex-gratia relief Rs 2 lakh to families of deceased in Rudraprayag tempo traveller accident

Left Menu

"An ex-gratia of Rs. 2 lakh from PMNRF would be given to the next of kin of each deceased. The injured would be given Rs. 50,000," the Prime Minister Office stated on X.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday announced ex-gratia relief of Rs 2 lakh to the families of the deceased who died in the Rudraprayag tempo traveller accident. As many as 12 people were killed and 14 injured, carrying 26 passengers, after the tempo traveller in which they were travelling fell into a deep gorge on the Badrinath Highway in the Rudraprayag district of Uttarakhand on Saturday.

"An ex-gratia of Rs. 2 lakh from PMNRF would be given to the next of kin of each deceased. The injured would be given Rs. 50,000," the Prime Minister Office stated on X. Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami met the people who were injured in the Rudraprayag Tempo Traveller accident at AIIMS Rishikesh.

"It is very important for the injured to get proper treatment. Their families are being informed, one by one. We have made all the arrangements to make sure that they get all the further required treatments. I have directed an investigation into this (accident)," he said. As per the instructions of Manikant Mishra, Commander SDRF, two teams of 14 members of SDRF from Post Ratuda and Agastyamuni immediately left for the spot with rescue equipment.

The said vehicle, carrying 26 passengers who had come here to visit the Chopta-Tungnath-Chandrashila trip, went out of control and crashed into a ditch about 500 metres below the main road. SDRF teams led by SI Bhagat Singh Kandari and SI Dharmendra Panwar reached the spot and worked hard in extremely difficult conditions and carried out a joint rescue operation with the local police and people, during which 14 injured were rescued and sent to the District Hospital, Rudraprayag, by ambulance, from where seven seriously injured were airlifted to the higher centre, AIIMS Rishikesh. 12 people had died on the spot, whose bodies were also taken to the main road and handed over to the district police.

A team of SDRF was present at AIIMS, Rishikesh, under the leadership of Inspector Kavindra Sajwan, who took the injured to be airlifted from the helicopter and took them to the hospital. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

