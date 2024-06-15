Tripura govt launches paddy procurement initiative for Rabi Season

The Sub-Divisional Administration of Santirbazar hosted a significant event on Saturday at the Jolaibari Motorstand Complex, marking the commencement of the paddy procurement programme for the Kharif Marketing Season (KMS) 2023-24 (2nd Crop/Rabi). The programme was inaugurated with great enthusiasm and saw the participation of various dignitaries from the Government of Tripura.

The inaugural ceremony was graced by Minister of Agriculture & Farmers Welfare, Ratan Lal Nath, who took on the role of chief inaugurator. His presence underscored the government's commitment to supporting the agricultural sector and the welfare of farmers in the region. Sushanta Chowdhury, Minister for Food, Civil Supplies & Consumer Affairs, was the Chief Guest. In his address, he emphasized the importance of the procurement initiative in ensuring fair prices for farmers' produce and enhancing food security.

The event also featured Sukla Charan Noatia, Minister for Cooperation & Minority Welfare, as the Guest of Honour. His insights into cooperative strategies for agricultural development were highly appreciated by the attendees. The programme was presided over by Bibhishan Chandra Das, Saha-Sabhadhipati, South Tripura Zilla Parishad, who highlighted the cooperative efforts between various government bodies to ensure the success of the procurement process.

In his closing remarks, Abhedananda Baidya, Sub-Divisional Magistrate of Santirbazar, expressed gratitude to all the dignitaries and attendees for their presence and support. He emphasized the critical role of such programmes in empowering farmers and boosting the local economy. The inauguration marks a positive step towards the efficient procurement of paddy, aimed at benefiting the farmers of Tripura and ensuring the sustained growth of the agricultural sector. (ANI)

