CM Himanta Biswa Sarma inaugurates new judicial court building at Assam's Sivasagar

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma formally inaugurated the newly constructed New Judicial Court Building at Bishnu Nagar in Sivasagar district of Assam on Saturday. Speaking at the inaugural ceremony, the Chief Minister said that the judicial system in India has undergone a paradigm shift under the leadership of the Bharatiya Janata Party. He mentioned that instead of the old laws of British colonial rule, the BJP government has introduced laws based on Indian justice in the Indian state.

At the end of the building's inauguration, Chief Minister Sharma interacted with the media, stating that the re-election of five assembly constituencies in the state and panchayat elections would be held according to the Election Commission's schedule. Sarma mentioned that the national highway, which has been incomplete for a while, would be finished within the current year.

When asked about BJP candidates Rameshwar Teli from Dibrugarh Lok Sabha constituency and Kamakhya Prasad Tasa from Kaziranga in the recent Lok Sabha elections, he criticized senior Congress leader Pawan Singh Ghatowar. Chief Justice of Gauhati High Court Vijay Bishnoi, Ministers of the Assam Government, Ranoj Pegu and Jogen Mahano, were also present in the inauguration ceremony along with many other judges.

Earlier, in a significant step towards enhancing green energy generation in the state, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma laid the foundation stone for a 25-MW solar power generation project at the premises of the Namrup Thermal Power Station in Dibrugarh district on Friday. A joint venture between the Assam Power Generation Corporation and Oil India Limited, the project will span 108 acres and is expected to cost Rs. 115 crore.

Approved by the State Cabinet on August 19, 2022, the project is projected to produce 50 million units of electricity annually, with construction expected to be completed by July 2025. Speaking at a public meeting at Namrup in connection with the foundation stone-laying ceremony, Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma noted that when he assumed office in 2021, the peak-hour electricity demand in the state was 1,800 MW.

This demand has since increased to 2,500 MW due to industrial growth and the electrification of previously unelectrified villages across the state. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)