Iran Urges G7 to Abandon 'Destructive Policies' Amid Nuclear Tensions

The Iranian Foreign Ministry has urged the Group of Seven to move away from past destructive policies after the G7 condemned Iran's nuclear programme escalation. In response to UN nuclear watchdog's resolution, Iran has increased uranium enrichment. Tehran claims such actions are politically motivated to continue sanctions.

Reuters | Updated: 16-06-2024 10:24 IST | Created: 16-06-2024 10:24 IST
Iran called upon the Group of Seven on Sunday to distance itself from "destructive policies of the past", the Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Nasser Kanaani said, referring to a G7 statement condemning Iran's recent nuclear programme escalation.

On Friday, the G7 warned Iran against advancing its nuclear enrichment programme and said they would be ready to enforce new measures if Tehran were to transfer ballistic missiles to Russia. "Any attempt to link the war in Ukraine to the bilateral cooperation between Iran and Russia is an act with only biased political goals," Kanaani said, adding that some countries are "resorting to false claims to continue sanctions" against Iran.

Last week, the U.N. nuclear watchdog's 35-nation Board of Governors passed a resolution calling on Iran to step up cooperation with the watchdog and reverse its recent barring of inspectors. Iran responded by rapidly installing extra uranium-enriching centrifuges at its Fordow site and begun setting up others, according to a International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) report.

Kanaani added Tehran would continue its "constructive interaction and technical cooperation" with the IAEA, but called its resolution "politically biased." Iran is now enriching uranium to up to 60% purity, close to the 90% of weapons grade, and has enough material enriched to that level, if enriched further, for three nuclear weapons, according to an IAEA yardstick.

