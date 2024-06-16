Inter-state firearms trafficker arrested in Delhi

The Delhi Police special cell arrested an inter-state firearms trafficker and recovered 10 pistols concealed within the front doors of his high-end car, police officials said. He has been found involved in supplying drugs and illicit arms/ammunition to criminals in Delhi and Punjab, police officials said.

The accused who was identified as Tarun Mehra (42), a resident of East Uttam Nagar, Delhi, was apprehended on June 6 near the Main Gate of IP Park on Ring Road. According to DCP Special Cell Pratiksha Godara, the arrest was made following a tip-off indicating that an individual would arrive near IP Park between 8:30 PM and 9:30 PM in a white car, carrying illegal arms and ammunition.

Acting on this intelligence, a raiding party was formed. The suspect, driving a white car, was identified as Tarun Mehra and was promptly detained. A search of the vehicle revealed 10 illegal pistols hidden in the cavities of both front doors, the DCP added. Investigations revealed that Mehra had procured the weapons from an arms dealer in Burhanpur, Madhya Pradesh, intending to deliver them to criminals in Punjab., he added.

Mehra, who studied up to the 12th class, initially joined his family's gold export business in UK. However, after incurring significant losses following his father's death, he turned to drug trafficking under the influence of Vishal, a contact from Bhatinda, who asked him to supply narcotic drugs to earn quick money. Living in Uttam Nagar since 2014-15, Mehra began buying drugs from a Nigerian national known as Lucky and supplied them to Punjab-based associates. Despite being arrested multiple times, in 2017 and 2018 under the NDPS Act by Punjab Police, he continued his illegal activities after being released on bail.

During his imprisonment in Amritsar Jail, Mehra befriended Sahil alias Kalu, a local criminal involved in drug and arms trafficking. Upon his release in 2022, Mehra established contact with J.D., an arms supplier in Burhanpur, and began transporting illegal weapons using his luxury vehicle, to deliver them to associates in Delhi and Punjab. In addition to his firearms trafficking, Mehra had previously been arrested by Chandigarh Police for defrauding job seekers and by Delhi Police for bootlegging illicit liquor in his other car. His criminal record includes involvement in five prior cases. (ANI)

