CDS Gen Anil Chauhan visits Srinagar-based Chinar Corps

Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan visited the Srinagar-based Chinar Corps on Sunday.

ANI | Updated: 17-06-2024 06:51 IST | Created: 17-06-2024 06:51 IST
Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan at Srinagar-based Chinar Corps. (Photo/IDS). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan visited the Srinagar-based Chinar Corps on Sunday. During his visit, General Chauhan addressed the Armed Forces officers on jointness and integration.

He underscored the achievements in tri-service synergy and transformation, underway in the Indian armed forces, according to officials. The CDS also appreciated the high standards of professionalism of various formations and units of the Indian Army and the Indian Air Force.

Earlier this month, General Chauhan visited INS Chilka, the premier training establishment for Agniveers of the Indian Navy located in Odisha. During the visit, General Chauhan received an overview of the training activities and progress of the Agniveer batches at INS Chilka and was briefed on the critical role played by the facility in shaping future sea warriors.

Interacting with the Agniveers, General Chauhan emphasised the importance of the Agnipath Scheme in fostering a youthful and dynamic profile within the services and contributing to nation-building by producing skilled, disciplined, and motivated youth. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

