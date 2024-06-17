Sanjay Singh hits out at BJP over water woes in Delhi, says it "does not want people of Delhi should to get water"

Hitting out at the Bharatiya Janata Party over its protests against the Delhi government over the water crisis, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Sanjay Singh accused it of "orchestrating" the shortage in the national capital. He alleged that BJP has been trying to block the flow of water into the national capital.

"BJP-sponsored water crisis is happening in Delhi. When I say this, it means that the BJP does not want the people of Delhi should get water and for this, conspiracy in every way...Delhi is being pushed into a water crisis," Sanjay Singh alleged. "How the people of Delhi would get water if employees of Delhi Jal Board will stop their work fearing the goons of BJP. If you (BJP protestors) want to fight and do politics, then do it with us... You are attacking Delhi Jal Board employees and vandalising their office. What kind of hooliganism is this?" he said.

The Rajya Sabha MP told the media that Delhi receives water supply from Haryana under an agreement but recent data shows a "significant shortfall" in the allocated quantity. "Water comes to Delhi from Haryana and they have to give it in a definite quantity. If they do not give that quantity of water to Delhi, then obviously the availability of water will decrease drastically, and we have also previously reported how little water is being given to Delhi," Singh said.

"On June 6, 1002 MGD (Million Gallons per Day) water was given, on June 7 it was 993 MGD, on June 8 it was 990, on June 9 it was 988, on June 10 958, on June 11, 919, on June 12, 951, on June 13, 949 MGD water was given to Delhi, which is much less than our demand and the quantity that should be given to Haryana," he alleged. Earlier in the day, Delhi BJP protested against the AAP government over the water crisis in the national capital. BJP MP Bansuri Swaraj, Praveen Khandelwal and Delhi BJP chief Virendra Sachdeva were part of the protest. Delhi BJP held 'matka-phod' protest on Sunday.

Meanwhile, the residents of several areas of Delhi continued to face water shortages with people seen queuing up at water tankers to get their fill of water. Visuals from the Okhla area showed people holding cans and buckets crowding around water tankers.

Chanakyapuri's Sanjay Camp, Geeta Colony in East Delhi, Patel Nagar, Mehrauli, and Chhatarpur are some of the areas in the national capital that have been affected by water shortage. The BJP has been blaming the AAP government for the water crisis saying that it did not take effective action against the tanker mafia who pilfer water.

Congress, which had fought the recent Lok Sabha elections in alliance with the AAP in the national capital, has also held protests in the national capital. Congress workers held a 'Matka Phod' (break pitchers) protest on Saturday in Delhi's Krishna Nagar area against the AAP-led Delhi government and the BJP-led government at the Centre to highlight the water crisis in the national capital. (ANI)

