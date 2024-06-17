"Mamata Banerjee shouldn't do politics on this..." Ramdas Athawale on Kanchenjunga Express accident

Hitting back at West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for doing "politics" over the Kanchenjunga Express accident, Union Minister Ramdas Athawale said that the Bengal CM should refrain from politicizing the matter. President of the Republican Party of India (A) and Union Minister Ramdas Athawale while speaking to ANI said, "Railway minister Aswini Vaishnaw is himself inspecting the accident...It is not right to say that BJP is responsible for these incidents...Mamata Banerjee should not do politics over this accident...The railway department should make sure that these kinds of incidents don't happen."

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee earlier today hit out at the Central government over their alleged negligence towards Railways following the Kanchenjunga express train accident that claimed eight lives and injured 20 people. "I started so many things, but they are only doing publicity of Vande Bharat trains. Where is Duronto Express? After the Rajdhani Express, Duronto was the fastest train. During the time of elections they inaugurate Vande Bharats. This does not work. Today, the entire Railway Department is facing negligence and callousness of the government. They must take proper care," Banerjee said speaking to reporters after meeting patients admitted at the North Bengal Medical College on Monday.

On alleged neglect towards the Railways Ministry, Banerjee said, "What is happening in the railways today, no one knows...There are several issues in the Railways Ministry. Separate Railways budget has been stopped and this department is not getting enough importance now..." "I know A-Z of the Railways, nothing new has been done. The new metro and railway stations are because of my time. Just see the 2020 vision, I gave money for everything," she added.

Kanchanjungha Express which runs between Silchar in Assam to Sealdah in Kolkata was on its way from Agartala in Tripura to Sealdah when the goods train hit it from behind, according to Sabyasachi De, Chief Public Relations Officer - Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR). (ANI)

