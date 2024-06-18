Left Menu

NDMC organises Yoga camps at various places ahead of International Yoga Day

The New Delhi Municipal Council organised yoga camps on Tuesday at various places in the city, ahead of the International Day of Yoga.

ANI | Updated: 18-06-2024 09:03 IST | Created: 18-06-2024 09:03 IST
NDMC organises Yoga camps at various places ahead of International Yoga Day
Visual from Talkatora Stadium. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The New Delhi Municipal Council organised yoga camps on Tuesday at various places in the city, ahead of the International Day of Yoga. The visuals from Lodhi Garden showed people energetically performing yoga early in the morning.

NDMC also organised similar Yoga camps at Talkatora Stadium. People were seen performing different Yoga asanas at the stadium.

Yoga camps were also organised at Nehru Park by the NDMC. Yoga is an ancient physical, mental and spiritual practice that originated in India. The word 'yoga' derives from Sanskrit and means to join or to unite, symbolising the union of body and consciousness.

Since 2015, the International Day of Yoga has been celebrated across the world annually on June 21, following its adoption by the United Nations in 2014. Several Yoga events are being organised at various places in India and even outside the country ahead of International Yoga Day.

Ahead of the International Day of Yoga, Prime Minister Narendra Modi called upon people to reiterate their commitment to making yoga an integral part of their lives. PM Modi shared a set of videos showing various 'Asanas' on X, describing their benefits.

"As Yoga Day approaches, I am sharing a set of videos that will offer guidance on various Asanas and their benefits. I hope this inspires you all to practice Yoga regularly," the Prime Minister posted on X. He also asked people to also encouraging others to make it a part of theirs.

"As we approach this year's Yoga Day, it is essential to reiterate our commitment to making Yoga an integral part of our lives and also encouraging others to make it a part of theirs. Yoga offers a sanctuary of calm, enabling us to navigate life's challenges with calm and fortitude," PM Modi stated. "In ten days from now, the world will mark the 10th International Day of Yoga, celebrating a timeless practice that celebrates oneness and harmony. Yoga has transcended cultural and geographical boundaries, uniting millions across the globe in the pursuit of holistic well-being," he added in a subsequent post. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Digital Transformation in Higher Education: The Impact of LLM-Powered Chatbots on Student Support
Blog

Digital Transformation in Higher Education: The Impact of LLM-Powered Chatbo...

 Global
2
Top Financial Times Stories: UK Election Impact, Lycamobile Audit, Doctor Strikes

Top Financial Times Stories: UK Election Impact, Lycamobile Audit, Doctor St...

 Global
3
Adidas Under Scrutiny: Corruption Allegations Shake Chinese Market

Adidas Under Scrutiny: Corruption Allegations Shake Chinese Market

 Global
4
Bridging the Digital Divide: African AI Language Innovations

Bridging the Digital Divide: African AI Language Innovations

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Infrastructure Investment and Debt: Unveiling the Role of LGFVs in China's Economic Strategy

Opportunities and Threats in Expanding Primary Health Care through PPP in Iranian Slums

Maximizing Private Sector Involvement in Renewable Energy through Strategic Risk Allocation

Digital Transformation in Higher Education: The Impact of LLM-Powered Chatbots on Student Support

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024