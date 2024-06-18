Left Menu

Blind Activists Block Traffic in Himachal Pradesh Over Unmet Demands

Over 100 members of the Blind Persons Association in Himachal Pradesh protested by blocking traffic, demanding the filling of backlogs and reservation. The demonstration caused a road blockade and clashes with police. They were assured by a minister that their demands would be considered.

PTI | Shimla | Updated: 18-06-2024 19:30 IST | Created: 18-06-2024 19:30 IST
Blind Activists Block Traffic in Himachal Pradesh Over Unmet Demands
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

Over a hundred activists from the Blind Persons Association in Himachal Pradesh took to the streets on Tuesday, blocking traffic to demand the filling of backlogs for the visually-impaired. The activists obstructed the Sanjauli-Chotta Shimla road near the state secretariat, disrupting vehicular movement for hours.

During the protest, tensions heightened as the demonstrators clashed with police officers who attempted to clear the blockade. The situation was temporarily resolved when Health and Family Welfare Minister (Col) Dhani Ram Shandil assured the protesters that their concerns would be reviewed.

In addition to backlogs, the visually-impaired activists have been pressing for reservation and promotions as per a 2021 government notification. They are also seeking an extension of the retirement age for specially-abled individuals to 60 years. Shobhu Ram, one of the lead activists, stated that they have been protesting for 240 days with little progress and plan to continue until their demands are met.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Digital Transformation in Higher Education: The Impact of LLM-Powered Chatbots on Student Support
Blog

Digital Transformation in Higher Education: The Impact of LLM-Powered Chatbo...

 Global
2
Top Financial Times Stories: UK Election Impact, Lycamobile Audit, Doctor Strikes

Top Financial Times Stories: UK Election Impact, Lycamobile Audit, Doctor St...

 Global
3
Adidas Under Scrutiny: Corruption Allegations Shake Chinese Market

Adidas Under Scrutiny: Corruption Allegations Shake Chinese Market

 Global
4
Bridging the Digital Divide: African AI Language Innovations

Bridging the Digital Divide: African AI Language Innovations

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Agriculture: The Integration of Digital Twins and Reinforcement Learning for Sustainable Farming

Transforming Education with Solar Power: A Study on UESD's Renewable Energy Potential

Georgia's Tourism Sector: From Potential to Prosperity

Bridging the Climate Investment Gap: A Call for Stronger Governance

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024