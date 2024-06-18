Blind Activists Block Traffic in Himachal Pradesh Over Unmet Demands
Over 100 members of the Blind Persons Association in Himachal Pradesh protested by blocking traffic, demanding the filling of backlogs and reservation. The demonstration caused a road blockade and clashes with police. They were assured by a minister that their demands would be considered.
- Country:
- India
Over a hundred activists from the Blind Persons Association in Himachal Pradesh took to the streets on Tuesday, blocking traffic to demand the filling of backlogs for the visually-impaired. The activists obstructed the Sanjauli-Chotta Shimla road near the state secretariat, disrupting vehicular movement for hours.
During the protest, tensions heightened as the demonstrators clashed with police officers who attempted to clear the blockade. The situation was temporarily resolved when Health and Family Welfare Minister (Col) Dhani Ram Shandil assured the protesters that their concerns would be reviewed.
In addition to backlogs, the visually-impaired activists have been pressing for reservation and promotions as per a 2021 government notification. They are also seeking an extension of the retirement age for specially-abled individuals to 60 years. Shobhu Ram, one of the lead activists, stated that they have been protesting for 240 days with little progress and plan to continue until their demands are met.
