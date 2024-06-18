Left Menu

Punjab Police conducts checking of vehicles across state

Continuing its special operation against drugs and anti-social elements launched on the directions of Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann consecutively for the third day, Punjab Police on Tuesday conducted an intensive checking of the two-wheelers and four wheelers at strong Police Nakas installed across the state.

18-06-2024
Continuing its special operation against drugs and anti-social elements launched on the directions of Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann consecutively for the third day, Punjab Police on Tuesday conducted an intensive checking of the two-wheelers and four wheelers at strong Police Nakas installed across the state, official statement said. The checking was conducted on the directions of Director General of Police (DGP) Punjab Gaurav Yadav from 11 am to 3 pm simultaneously in all 28 Police districts.

Special DGP Law and Order Arpit Shukla, who was personally monitoring this state-level operation, said that all the CPs/ SSPs were asked to put one strong naka under the supervision of Inspector rank officer in the jurisdiction of each Police Station and conduct intensive checking of all motorcycles and other vehicles. CPs/SSPs were also asked to round up suspicious people for their verification, he added. He said that during the operation, a thorough search of suspected vehicles/persons was conducted while ensuring minimum inconvenience to the general public. Besides checking the vehicles, Police teams have also verified the registration numbers of vehicles using the VAHAN mobile app, he added.

"We had strictly instructed all the Police Personnel to deal with every commuter in a friendly and polite manner while checking their vehicles during this operation," he said. Arpit Shukla (Special DGP) said that as many as 372 well-coordinated strong nakas involving over 2684 Police Personnel were set up under the supervision of Inspectors/DSPs.

He further said that more than 12040 vehicles were checked in this four-hour-long operation, of which 603 were challaned and 35 were impounded. The police teams have also checked 4236 suspicious persons during the checking, official statement said. Meanwhile, such operations help in showing the police presence in the field, besides, infusing fear among anti-social elements and instilling a sense of security among common people. (ANI)

