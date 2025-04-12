Major Drug Crackdown in Jammu and Kashmir: Property Worth Rs 35 Lakhs Seized
Authorities in Jammu and Kashmir seized a property worth over Rs 35 lakhs from an alleged drug peddler, Jaswinder Kumar. The seizure was made under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, highlighting the region's stringent measures against drug trafficking.
- Country:
- India
In a significant move against drug-related offenses, law enforcement in Jammu and Kashmir seized property valued at over Rs 35 lakhs Saturday. The estate, belonging to alleged drug peddler Jaswinder Kumar, has been confiscated by police under the stringent Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.
Authorities identified the property as acquired through illegal proceeds from narcotics activities, an official disclosed. The property in the Rajouri district marks a critical step in the police's zero-tolerance stance toward the drug trade.
Police spokespersons reaffirmed their dedication to eradicating drug trafficking in the border areas, vowing continued action against those involved. This underscores an unwavering commitment to enforcing strict legal repercussions for violators.
(With inputs from agencies.)
