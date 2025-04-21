Left Menu

Putin Ends Easter Truce, Resumes Special Operations with Full Force

Russian President Vladimir Putin announced the end of a unilateral 30-hour Easter truce, resuming full-scale military operations in Ukraine. Despite accusations of violations by both sides, Putin noted decreased Ukrainian activity. Ukraine hinted at extending the ceasefire, but Russia remains cautious about potential Western influence and Kyiv's military strategies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Moscow | Updated: 21-04-2025 21:56 IST | Created: 21-04-2025 21:56 IST
Putin Ends Easter Truce, Resumes Special Operations with Full Force
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Russian Federation

Russian President Vladimir Putin declared that the unilateral 30-hour Easter truce has concluded, and full-scale Special Military Operations in Ukraine are back in action.

The ceasefire, which ended after Sunday midnight, saw both Ukraine and Russia trading accusations of violations. Yet, Putin acknowledged a drop in Ukrainian military activities during this period.

Despite Kyiv's attempt to extend the truce, possibly under Western influence, Russia welcomes any ceasefire. However, concerns remain over Ukraine's use of civilian targets for military purposes, as highlighted by recent incidents.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Pentagon Turmoil: Advisors Ousted Amid Leak Probe

Pentagon Turmoil: Advisors Ousted Amid Leak Probe

 United States
2
Gaza Attack Claims Life of Israeli Soldier, Leaves Several Injured

Gaza Attack Claims Life of Israeli Soldier, Leaves Several Injured

 Israel
3
UAE Floating Hospital Welcomes Indonesian Medical Personnel to Strengthen Humanitarian Efforts

UAE Floating Hospital Welcomes Indonesian Medical Personnel to Strengthen Hu...

 Egypt
4
UAE & Iraq Strengthen Ties Ahead of Arab Summit

UAE & Iraq Strengthen Ties Ahead of Arab Summit

 United Arab Emirates

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Online learning aids SEN inclusion, but barriers in tech and training persist

AI predicts wildfires with high precision, yet real-world use lags

AI-powered ensemble model sets new benchmark for tea crop health monitoring

AI adoption in Baltic and Nordic tourism grows despite trust and cost hurdles

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025