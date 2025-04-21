Putin Ends Easter Truce, Resumes Special Operations with Full Force
Russian President Vladimir Putin announced the end of a unilateral 30-hour Easter truce, resuming full-scale military operations in Ukraine. Despite accusations of violations by both sides, Putin noted decreased Ukrainian activity. Ukraine hinted at extending the ceasefire, but Russia remains cautious about potential Western influence and Kyiv's military strategies.
Russian President Vladimir Putin declared that the unilateral 30-hour Easter truce has concluded, and full-scale Special Military Operations in Ukraine are back in action.
The ceasefire, which ended after Sunday midnight, saw both Ukraine and Russia trading accusations of violations. Yet, Putin acknowledged a drop in Ukrainian military activities during this period.
Despite Kyiv's attempt to extend the truce, possibly under Western influence, Russia welcomes any ceasefire. However, concerns remain over Ukraine's use of civilian targets for military purposes, as highlighted by recent incidents.
