Russian President Vladimir Putin declared that the unilateral 30-hour Easter truce has concluded, and full-scale Special Military Operations in Ukraine are back in action.

The ceasefire, which ended after Sunday midnight, saw both Ukraine and Russia trading accusations of violations. Yet, Putin acknowledged a drop in Ukrainian military activities during this period.

Despite Kyiv's attempt to extend the truce, possibly under Western influence, Russia welcomes any ceasefire. However, concerns remain over Ukraine's use of civilian targets for military purposes, as highlighted by recent incidents.

(With inputs from agencies.)