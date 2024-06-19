Preparations for International Yoga Day start in UP, Haryana

Ahead of the International Day of Yoga on June 21, preparations have started at various places across the country. Swimmers from different age groups on Wednesday performed Yoga in the river near Triveni Sangam in Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj.

Meanwhile, Yoga rehearsals were carried out at Police Line Ground in Haryana's Ambala. Taking to X, the Ramban Deputy Commissioner wrote, "Exciting preparations for International Yoga Day in Ramban! A yoga session was held as part of rehearsals for the online linkage with National/UT-level programs. Ready to join the global celebration of health and wellness!"

Earlier, Ministry of Ayush Secretary Vaidya Rajesh Kotecha said that this year the main Yoga event will be held in Srinagar and Prime Minister Narendra Modi will participate in it. "The theme of this year is Yoga for Self and Society. The message is that we should do Yoga...And we should motivate the community...We shall make Yoga implemented in every aspect of our life," Kotecha told ANI.

Kotecha added, "The special thing is this year all the offices of the government of India are celebrating (Yoga). All state governments are celebrating. Everywhere it is being celebrated". Yoga is an ancient physical, mental and spiritual practice that originated in India. The word 'yoga' derives from Sanskrit and means to join or to unite, symbolising the union of body and consciousness.

Since 2015, the International Day of Yoga has been celebrated across the world annually on June 21, following its adoption by the United Nations in 2014. Several Yoga events are being organised at various places in India and even outside the country ahead of International Yoga Day.

Ahead of the International Day of Yoga, Prime Minister Narendra Modi called upon people to reiterate their commitment to making yoga an integral part of their lives. PM Modi has also shared a set of videos showing various 'Asanas' on X, describing their benefits. (ANI)

