Left Menu

India Greenlights Major Offshore Wind Energy Initiative

The Union Cabinet has approved a viability gap funding scheme with a total outlay of Rs 7,453 crore for one GW offshore wind energy projects in Gujarat and Tamil Nadu. This marks India's first offshore wind projects, aiming to significantly reduce CO2 emissions and create a sustainable ecosystem for ocean-based economic activities.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-06-2024 21:25 IST | Created: 19-06-2024 21:25 IST
India Greenlights Major Offshore Wind Energy Initiative
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

The Union Cabinet has given the green light to a viability gap funding (VGF) scheme worth Rs 7,453 crore for establishing one gigawatt (GW) of offshore wind energy projects in Gujarat and Tamil Nadu. These will be India's first-ever offshore wind projects, announced I&B Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw.

The VGF scheme includes Rs 6,853 crore for the installation and commissioning of 500 MW wind projects off the coast of Gujarat and Tamil Nadu and Rs 600 crore to upgrade two ports for logistical support. These projects are expected to generate 3.72 billion units of renewable electricity annually, reducing CO2 emissions by 2.98 million tons for 25 years.

The initiative, part of the National Offshore Wind Energy Policy, will boost India's offshore wind energy development, supporting 37 GW of capacity initially and attracting Rs 4,50,000 crore in investments. The Ministry of New and Renewable Energy will coordinate inter-ministerial efforts to ensure successful project execution, aided by private developers and Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd for infrastructure.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health Updates: AstraZeneca's New Approval, Obesity Challenges, and More

Health Updates: AstraZeneca's New Approval, Obesity Challenges, and More

 Global
2
Immersive Brand Experiences: The Role of the Metaverse in Shaping Consumer Purchase Intentions
Blog

Immersive Brand Experiences: The Role of the Metaverse in Shaping Consumer P...

 Global
3
Infosys Unveils Aster: AI-Powered Marketing for Business Growth

Infosys Unveils Aster: AI-Powered Marketing for Business Growth

 India
4
India, US to initiate new cooperation in quantum tech, biomanufacturing; announce collaboration on telecommunication

India, US to initiate new cooperation in quantum tech, biomanufacturing; ann...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart Marine Technology: Self-Recovering Nanogenerators for Wave Energy Harvesting

COVID-19's Impact on Young Women's Job Aspirations: A Wake-Up Call for Rural India

Driving Change: Western Balkans Pave the Way for Green Transport Revolution

Empowering Public Health with Dashboards: Key Design and Implementation Strategies

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024