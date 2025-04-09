Left Menu

Rajasthan Royals Opt to Bowl Against Gujarat Titans in IPL 2025 Showdown

In IPL 2025's 23rd match, Rajasthan Royals captain Sanju Samson chose to bowl first against Gujarat Titans. Notably absent is Wanindu Hasaranga, replaced by Fazalhaq Farooqi. RR aims to improve their standing in the tournament with strategic plays. Gujarat Titans, confident at home, maintain their lineup.

Sanju Samson and Shubman Gill (Photo: X/@IPL). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a pivotal encounter of the Indian Premier League 2025, Rajasthan Royals' skipper Sanju Samson won the toss and opted to bowl against Gujarat Titans. The decision came in the 23rd match played at the renowned Narendra Modi Stadium, as RR seeks to capitalize on the expected dew later during the game.

Sanju Samson, reflecting on his team's strategy, commented, "The dew is likely to set in, so we decided to bowl first. Every IPL match holds significance. Despite some new faces, we aim to carry our winning momentum forward." Wanindu Hasaranga will miss this match due to personal reasons, replaced by Fazalhaq Farooqi.

On the other hand, Gujarat Titans' captain Shubman Gill expressed his own inclination to bowl first, acknowledging dew as a factor. "We've had a strong home performance and support from the fans has been fantastic," Gill stated. Both teams look poised for an intense faceoff, with Gujarat maintaining their previous lineup.

(With inputs from agencies.)

