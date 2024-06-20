Left Menu

New Petrobras Head Faces Government Intervention Fears Amidst Shares Plunge

Magda Chambriard, sworn in as head of Brazil's state-run oil giant Petrobras, faces market concerns over potential increased government intervention. President Lula attended the ceremony, emphasizing alignment with the government's vision. Amid historical corruption scandals and recent investigations, Chambriard aims to balance corporate interests and national development.

PTI | Riodejaneiro | Updated: 20-06-2024 11:50 IST | Created: 20-06-2024 11:50 IST
AI Generated Representative Image

Magda Chambriard, was sworn in as the new head of Petrobras, Brazil's state-controlled oil giant, amidst market fears of increased government meddling.

The swearing-in ceremony was attended by President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva and other key ministers. Investors are concerned about a potential shift in corporate policy under Chambriard's leadership.

Past corruption scandals, including the infamous "Car Wash" investigation, cast a long shadow as President Lula defends government stances and emphasizes safeguarding public assets.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

