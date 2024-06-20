New Petrobras Head Faces Government Intervention Fears Amidst Shares Plunge

Magda Chambriard, was sworn in as the new head of Petrobras, Brazil's state-controlled oil giant, amidst market fears of increased government meddling.

The swearing-in ceremony was attended by President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva and other key ministers. Investors are concerned about a potential shift in corporate policy under Chambriard's leadership.

Past corruption scandals, including the infamous "Car Wash" investigation, cast a long shadow as President Lula defends government stances and emphasizes safeguarding public assets.

