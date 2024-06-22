Left Menu

Tourists rush to Shimla to escape from searing heat in plains

As many as two and a half lakh tourists have thronged to Shimla in the last two-three days to escape the searing heat in the rest of the country.

As many as two and a half lakh tourists have thronged to Shimla in the last two or three days to escape the searing heat in the rest of the country. The weekend rush of tourists following the recent rainfall in the region has brought cheers to the travel and tourism industry.

Kedar Dutt, a local travel agent said they have advance bookings till July 15. "The weather is good. This year tourists are rushing here as it is hot in the plains. The travel agents, hoteliers, horsemen, taxi operators and porters are having a good time. Two and a half lakh tourists crossed Shimla in 2-3 days," Dutt said.

"We hope this rush of tourists continues in the region as we have advance bookings till July 15, "he added. Aman Manchanda, a tourist from Noida said that the weather is good.

"In Delhi, it is very hot with the mercury soaring over 40 degrees Celsius. The weather here is good as the temperature is around 20 degrees. A large number of tourists are rushing here to spend their holidays on weekends," Manchanda said. Anil Khurana another tourist expressed his joy upon his arrival in Shimla.

"It is very hot in Delhi, it is good to be here. It's crowded (with tourists) but we are enjoying it. We have holidays and it's the weekend. The weather is good and the administration and police are cooperative, we are happy to be here," he said. (ANI)

