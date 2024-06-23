Uttar Pradesh government gears up to modernise aided-schools with new online platform

The Uttar Pradesh government has initiated the rejuvenation of the state's aided schools. Following the detailed action plan prepared as per the wishes of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, the process has begun to connect these schools to an online platform. A mobile app will be developed soon that will integrate Aadhaar and other vital information about students and staff. This app will be equipped with many features, including geo-tagging and a teaching staff module. The Social Welfare Department has entrusted the responsibility of its development to Uttar Pradesh Electronics Corporation Limited (UPLC). Taking the process forward, UPLC has started the process of selection and allocation of work to the empanelled companies and has sought applications through e-tender.

Preparations are being made to develop the app, completing various processes. In this sequence, the app development service provider agency selected by UPLC after allocation will first have to prepare a detailed project study based on the feedback received from the department officials. Next, important data from aided schools, including information about students, staff, Aadhaar, and other crucial information, will be collected. This data will be compiled and adjusted according to the System Requirements Specification (SRS). The project report and detailed report will be created based on this, paving the way for the app's development.

Based on the System Requirements Specification, the Detailed Project Report (DPR) will guide the development of the app and online modules, including the registration module and the Management Information System (MIS). The registration module will be divided into three categories: student registration, staff registration, and school (infrastructure) registration. These modules will be developed on the basis of easy accessibility. This online module-based mobile app is being developed to manage a vast database, allowing the tracking and access of information for over 60,000 students from a single platform. The app will include students' date of birth, gender, mobile number, address, family background, social and financial details, Aadhaar validation, and academic records. Similar information will be recorded for staff and teachers as well.

Additionally, the app will store details about schools, including name, complete address, management details, and latitude-longitude coordinates. The app will be equipped with advanced security features like login and access to more than 400 aided schools, directorate login (admin), ID password management enabled, user role defining and permission access, listing, user-friendly accessibility, analytics, and scalability capability. The implementing agency will also ensure that a 16-GB RAM-based hosting service, one terabyte of storage, and a search engine-optimised app will be developed.

Additionally, annual maintenance and a three-day official training for staff will be provided, following recommendations from the Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT). (ANI)

