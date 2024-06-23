Delhi Police arrest three accused involved in Shastri Park murder case

Three people have been arrested for allegedly killing a man in Delhi's Shastri Park area, police said. Notably, a 25-year-old man was stabbed to death at Shastri Park on May 30. He was identified as Jouhar Abbas, a cab driver with no record of rivalry.

Police said that the accused have been identified as Akash alias Moossi, Yogesh alias Bunty, and Rohit. According to the police, on May 30, information was received at Shastri Park Police Station that one person was attacked by a blade in the vicinity of Wahid Masjid, Shastri Park, Delhi.

The injured person was taken to GTB Hospital with several incised wounds on his body, and was declared dead. A case under Section 302 of the IPC was registered. As per the police, a dedicated team was formed to investigate the matter and all the three accused were apprehended from H Block, Gokulpuri, on June 11. (ANI)

