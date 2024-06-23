Armee Infotech Ltd Set to Launch ₹250 Crore IPO

Armee Infotech Ltd, a leading IT infrastructure solutions provider, has taken a significant step by filing preliminary papers with the capital markets regulator Sebi to raise ₹250 crore through an Initial Public Offering (IPO).

Based out of Gujarat, the company's IPO will comprise a complete fresh issue of equity shares with no component for offer for sale (OFS), as detailed in the draft red herring prospectus (DRHP) filed on Friday. The funds accrued from the IPO will be utilized to bolster the company's working capital, repay debts, and for general corporate purposes.

Importantly, Armee Infotech caters to a wide spectrum of projects for both government/public sector undertakings (PSUs) and the private sector, with a pronounced focus on government and PSU projects. The company's project portfolio is diverse, including the supply and installation of IT hardware and software, creation of smart classrooms, deployment of digital infrastructure for public distribution systems, and digitalization of primary agriculture credit societies.

The broader IT industry in India continues to be a catalyst for economic growth, contributing 7.5% to the nation's GDP in FY 2023, an increase from 7.4% in FY 2022. Remarkably, the sector added 3.2 lakh new jobs in FY 2023, enhancing its workforce to a substantial 5.72 million people, per a report by Dun & Bradstreet.

Khandwala Securities and Saffron Capital Advisors are designated as the book-running lead managers for the public issue.

