"15-20 km of embankments to be constructed in flood-hit Karimganj district": Assam Minister Pijush Hazarika

Assam Water Resources Minister Pijush Hazarika visited the flood-hit Karimganj and took stock of the situation in the district. As the guardian minister of the district, Pijush Hazarika on Sunday held a review meeting at the district commissioner's office.

Taking stock of the work and progress of every department, the minister discussed the flood problems and steps to be taken to control floods. "Initially, 15-20 km of embankments will be constructed in the district. I directed the Water Resources Department to study and prepare a proper plan in this regard," Pijush Hazarika said.

Discussions on shelter, food, and medical facilities for the victims were also held. The minister asked the departmental authorities to provide all services to the flood victims on a regular basis.

According to the flood report of the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA), 111184 people in the district are still affected by the flood. The floods in Assam have severely affected nearly 6,000 people in the Nagaon district, submerged 35 villages in the district under Kampur and Raha revenue circles, and also submerged 1,089 hectares of crop area.

Many people of the Changchaki area under the Kampur revenue circle have been forced to leave their homes after the flood waters entered their houses. The Changchaki-Kawaimari connecting road has submerged and several portions of the embankment have washed away.

According to the Central Water Commission, the water level of the Kopili River is flowing above the danger level mark. Many villagers of Changchaki, Kampur area are facing similar problems.

According to the flood report of Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA), nearly 3 lakh people in 19 districts were affected by the deluge. More than 2.43 lakh people have been affected alone in Karimganj district.

979 villages under 48 revenue circles in 19 districts in the state have been affected by the current wave of floods. The flood waters have submerged 3326.31 hectares of crop area in the flood-hit districts.(ANI)

