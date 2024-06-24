Left Menu

China Tightens Grip on Fertilizer Exports Amid Supply Concerns

China has implemented stricter controls on the export of fertilizers, according to Bloomberg News. This move is part of broader measures to ensure domestic supply amid global shortages and rising prices. The new regulations are expected to affect global markets and agricultural production significantly.

Updated: 24-06-2024 13:59 IST | Created: 24-06-2024 13:59 IST
June 24 (Reuters) -

* CHINA IMPOSES MORE FERTILIZER EXPORT CONTROLS - BLOOMBERG NEWS Source text: [https://tinyurl.com/raay2dw9]

