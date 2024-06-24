China Tightens Grip on Fertilizer Exports Amid Supply Concerns
China has implemented stricter controls on the export of fertilizers, according to Bloomberg News. This move is part of broader measures to ensure domestic supply amid global shortages and rising prices. The new regulations are expected to affect global markets and agricultural production significantly.
* CHINA IMPOSES MORE FERTILIZER EXPORT CONTROLS - BLOOMBERG NEWS Source text: [https://tinyurl.com/raay2dw9]
