Delhi Ministers Urge PM Modi to Resolve Water Crisis Amidst Hunger Strike

Delhi cabinet ministers have written to Prime Minister Modi, requesting an urgent resolution to the city's water crisis. Environment Minister Rai highlighted that the shortfall in water supply from Haryana has prompted Atishi’s hunger strike. The letter emphasizes the need for Delhi's 'rightful share' of water.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-06-2024 15:14 IST | Created: 24-06-2024 15:14 IST
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

In a concerted effort to mitigate the ongoing water crisis, Delhi cabinet ministers have formally appealed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for immediate intervention. The ministers, including Environment Minister Gopal Rai, announced this during a press conference on Monday, highlighting the dire necessity to resolve the issue.

Amidst this, the health of Atishi, a minister on an indefinite hunger strike, has been a growing concern as her protest enters its fourth day. The ministers collectively decided to address this plea to the Prime Minister during their meeting at the hunger strike site in Jangpura's Bhogal.

The letter, signed by multiple ministers, specifies the decline in water supply from Haryana, significantly affecting Delhi's daily requirement. The ministers condemned the reduction, urging an equitable redistribution to meet Delhi's escalating needs, especially during this heatwave. A candlelight march has been planned to show solidarity and press for action.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

