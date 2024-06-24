Delhi Ministers Urge PM Modi to Resolve Water Crisis Amidst Hunger Strike

In a concerted effort to mitigate the ongoing water crisis, Delhi cabinet ministers have formally appealed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for immediate intervention. The ministers, including Environment Minister Gopal Rai, announced this during a press conference on Monday, highlighting the dire necessity to resolve the issue.

Amidst this, the health of Atishi, a minister on an indefinite hunger strike, has been a growing concern as her protest enters its fourth day. The ministers collectively decided to address this plea to the Prime Minister during their meeting at the hunger strike site in Jangpura's Bhogal.

The letter, signed by multiple ministers, specifies the decline in water supply from Haryana, significantly affecting Delhi's daily requirement. The ministers condemned the reduction, urging an equitable redistribution to meet Delhi's escalating needs, especially during this heatwave. A candlelight march has been planned to show solidarity and press for action.

