Unions Demand Pension Restoration, Tax Reforms in Pre-Budget Talks

Trade union leaders called for significant economic reforms in a pre-budget meeting with Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. Their primary demands include constituting the 8th pay commission, increasing tax rebates for the salaried class, and restoring the old pension scheme.

Union representatives urged the government to stop privatisation of public sector units, scrap the new pension scheme, and restore the old pension scheme. They also highlighted the need for a government-sponsored social security fund for unorganised and agricultural workers, proposing a minimum pension of Rs 9,000 per month along with other medical and educational benefits.

The unions pressed for immediate filling of vacancies in central government departments and PSUs, and the cessation of contract-based hiring. They suggested mobilising resources through increased corporate, wealth, and inheritance taxes rather than burdening the public with GST on essential items. Representatives from 12 trade unions, including INTUC, AITUC, CITU, AIUTUC, TUCC, and UTUC, attended the meeting. Separately, Bharatiya Mazdoor Sangh (BMS) presented its own set of demands.

