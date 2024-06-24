Left Menu

Unions Demand Pension Restoration, Tax Reforms in Pre-Budget Talks

In a pre-budget meeting, trade union leaders called for the constitution of the 8th pay commission, increased tax rebates for the salaried class, and the restoration of the old pension scheme. They also requested the government halt privatisation, scrap the new pension scheme, and address various other economic concerns.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-06-2024 16:52 IST | Created: 24-06-2024 16:52 IST
Unions Demand Pension Restoration, Tax Reforms in Pre-Budget Talks
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

Trade union leaders called for significant economic reforms in a pre-budget meeting with Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. Their primary demands include constituting the 8th pay commission, increasing tax rebates for the salaried class, and restoring the old pension scheme.

Union representatives urged the government to stop privatisation of public sector units, scrap the new pension scheme, and restore the old pension scheme. They also highlighted the need for a government-sponsored social security fund for unorganised and agricultural workers, proposing a minimum pension of Rs 9,000 per month along with other medical and educational benefits.

The unions pressed for immediate filling of vacancies in central government departments and PSUs, and the cessation of contract-based hiring. They suggested mobilising resources through increased corporate, wealth, and inheritance taxes rather than burdening the public with GST on essential items. Representatives from 12 trade unions, including INTUC, AITUC, CITU, AIUTUC, TUCC, and UTUC, attended the meeting. Separately, Bharatiya Mazdoor Sangh (BMS) presented its own set of demands.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Honey-Trap Deception: Woman Spotted in Jammu After Burger King Shooting

Honey-Trap Deception: Woman Spotted in Jammu After Burger King Shooting

 India
2
US FDA's Robust Health Approvals: Cancer, Gene Therapy & More

US FDA's Robust Health Approvals: Cancer, Gene Therapy & More

 Global
3
PML-N Concedes to PPP Demands on Federal Budget, Development Funds

PML-N Concedes to PPP Demands on Federal Budget, Development Funds

 Pakistan
4
UK's British International Investment Eyes USD 300 Million Expansion in Indian EV Ecosystem

UK's British International Investment Eyes USD 300 Million Expansion in Indi...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital Dominance: The E-commerce Revolution Reshaping Global Markets

Global Push for Healthy Diets: A New Framework to Combat Malnutrition and NCDs

Financial Fair Play: How Reducing Financial Distortions Can Boost European Productivity

Nepal’s Workforce Gender Gap: The Hidden Influence of Social Norms

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024