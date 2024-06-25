Delhi: Uttarakhand CM meets Amit Shah, discusses issues related to development of state

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami met Union Home Minister Amit Shah in New Delhi on Tuesday, discussed various issues related to the development of the state with him and sought his guidance. CM Dhami also congratulated him for a second term as Home Minister on this occasion.

The Uttarakhand Chief Minister further requested the Home Minister to increase the funds for reconstruction under the State Disaster Relief Fund and to give all the land of the enemy property Metropole Hotel complex in Nainital to the state government for vehicle parking. Along with this, the Chief Minister discussed the issues related to the Char Dham Yatra being conducted in the state and the Kanwar Yatra to be started soon.

Meanwhile, Uttarakhand's preparations for the three new criminal laws to be implemented across the country on July 1 this year have been completed. Uttarakhand Chief Secretary Radha Raturi gave this information on Tuesday in a video conferencing with all the states under the chairmanship of the Home Secretary, Government of India.

Radha Raturi said that the Uttarakhand government has made full preparations for the implementation of the three new criminal laws: Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), Bharatiya Nagrik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) and Bharatiya Sakshya Adhiniyam (BSA) 2023. Raturi also informed that in a short period, training was decentralised at the district level. Such employees, who do not have direct interference in the police investigation, have been given training in online mode, for which an online module was prepared, that is AI-based.

She said that about 1,000 recruit constables of Civil Police/PAC operating in RTCs have been given three days of training. Apart from this, about 500 head constables have also been given training on new criminal laws for promotion. All IPS officers and Senior Superintendents of Police were given training by the Assistant Professor of National Law University, New Delhi.

Training has been done in both offline and online mode for training on new criminal laws. All police personnel have been registered on the iGOT Karmayogi portal. Director General of Police Abhinav Kumar, Secretary Dilip Jawalkar and other Home Department officials were present at the meeting. (ANI)

