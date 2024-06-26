Nasdaq Halts European Energy Exchange Deal Amid Antitrust Concerns
26-06-2024
Nasdaq said on Wednesday it has terminated its agreement to transfer its European power trading and clearing business to the European Energy Exchange (EEX).
Nasdaq will continue to operate its Nordic power trading and clearing business, the U.S. exchange operator said in a statement. The deal, which was announced last year, risked a full-scale investigation by EU antitrust regulators, Reuters reported earlier this month.
