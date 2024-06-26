Death tolls increases to 61 in Kallakurichi hooch tragedy; NCSC Chairman meets family of deceased people

61 people have died due to the Kallakurichi hooch tragedy, as per the Kallakurichi District Collectorate Currently, 91 people are undergoing treatment at the Government Kallakurichi Medical College and Hospital and 32 people have died at the Government Kallakurichi Medical College and Hospital. 20 people have been discharged from the Government Kallakurichi Medical College, as per the hospital authorities.

10 people have been admitted to the Jawaharlal Institute of Postgraduate Medical Education and Research(JIPMER) Puducherry and a total of 6 have been discharged from the hospital. A total of four people have passed away at Jawaharlal Institute of Postgraduate Medical Education Research. 30 people are undergoing treatment at the Salem Medical College while 21 have passed away, as reported by hospital authorities.

Four people have passed away in the Villupuram Medical College due to consumption of illicit liquor and 4 are currently admitted in the the Villupuram Medical College. One person has been admitted to the Royapettah Greater Hospital in Chennai. Two people have been discharged from Sri Sanjeevi Hospital.

A total of 136 people have been admitted to five hospitals. The total count of people affected due to consumption of illicit liquor has now increased to 225. Earlier today, the National Commission for Scheduled Castes (NCSC) Chairman Kishor Makwana along with the Deputy Chairman of Tamil Nadu Commission for Scheduled Castes (TNCSC) Puneeth Pandian and Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of the National Aditya Vidarbha Commission Sanmeet Kaur met the family members of the people who died due to the consumption of illicit liquor in Karunapuram area of the Kallakurichi district.

On Wednesday the Tamil Nadu assembly saw uproarious scenes as the AIDMK leaders clad in black shirts protested inside and outside the house. The AIADMK legislators, including the leader of the Opposition Edappadi K Palaniswami, were later suspended from the current Assembly session for disrupting the House proceedings. (ANI)

