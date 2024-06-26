Sri Lanka Secures $5.8 Billion Debt Restructuring with India and China

Sri Lanka's government has announced the finalization of a $5.8 billion debt restructuring agreement with its bilateral lenders, including India and China. This marks a significant milestone in meeting the requirements for an IMF bailout.

President Ranil Wickremesinghe's office stated that the agreement will provide substantial debt relief, enabling the country to allocate resources to crucial public services and access concessional financing for development projects.

As part of the agreement, the government will also begin negotiations with private creditors and international sovereign bondholders. The restructuring deal is a pivotal step towards resolving Sri Lanka's economic crisis.

