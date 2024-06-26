Left Menu

Sri Lanka Secures $5.8 Billion Debt Restructuring with India and China

Sri Lanka has finalized a $5.8 billion debt restructuring agreement with bilateral lenders, including India and China, meeting a crucial condition for an IMF bailout. This deal grants significant debt relief and allows Sri Lanka to allocate funds for essential services and secure concessional financing for development needs.

Updated: 26-06-2024 15:57 IST | Created: 26-06-2024 15:57 IST
  • Country:
  • Sri Lanka

Sri Lanka's government has announced the finalization of a $5.8 billion debt restructuring agreement with its bilateral lenders, including India and China. This marks a significant milestone in meeting the requirements for an IMF bailout.

President Ranil Wickremesinghe's office stated that the agreement will provide substantial debt relief, enabling the country to allocate resources to crucial public services and access concessional financing for development projects.

As part of the agreement, the government will also begin negotiations with private creditors and international sovereign bondholders. The restructuring deal is a pivotal step towards resolving Sri Lanka's economic crisis.

