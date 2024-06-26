Sri Lanka Secures $5.8 Billion Debt Restructuring with India and China
Sri Lanka has finalized a $5.8 billion debt restructuring agreement with bilateral lenders, including India and China, meeting a crucial condition for an IMF bailout. This deal grants significant debt relief and allows Sri Lanka to allocate funds for essential services and secure concessional financing for development needs.
- Country:
- Sri Lanka
Sri Lanka's government has announced the finalization of a $5.8 billion debt restructuring agreement with its bilateral lenders, including India and China. This marks a significant milestone in meeting the requirements for an IMF bailout.
President Ranil Wickremesinghe's office stated that the agreement will provide substantial debt relief, enabling the country to allocate resources to crucial public services and access concessional financing for development projects.
As part of the agreement, the government will also begin negotiations with private creditors and international sovereign bondholders. The restructuring deal is a pivotal step towards resolving Sri Lanka's economic crisis.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
American Educators Stabbed in China: A Shocking Incident
Swiggy's Lightning-Fast Deliveries Transform Indian Grocery E-Commerce
Premium Sportswear Brands Thriving in China's Growing Market
Four US college instructors on visit to China stabbed in Jilin public park
Tensions Soar: China & Netherlands Clash Over East China Sea Incident