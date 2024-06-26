Chhattisgarh: NIA searches multiple places in BJP leader Ratan Dubey's murder case
Dubey was brutally attacked and axed to death during the 2023 Assembly election campaign at the Kaushalnar weekly market in the Narayanpur district of Chhattisgarh. He was slaughtered by armed assailants belonging to the proscribed naxal outfit, as per NIA investigation.
The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Wednesday extensively searched a dozen locations in Chhattisgarh's Naxal-infested region as part of its investigation into the gruesome murder of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Ratan Dubey. Cracking down on premises linked with various suspects and Over Ground Workers (OWGs) and supporters of the Bayanar Area Committee under the East Bastar Division of naxal, the NIA conducted elaborate searches at locations in Toynar, Koushalnar, Badenhod, Dhaudai and Kongera villages.
NIA said it has seized several mobile phones, a Tablet and cash amounting to Rs 9,90,050, along with naxal pamphlets and literature, during the searches in the case linked to the murder of Dubey. Dubey was brutally attacked and axed to death during the 2023 Assembly election campaign at the Kaushalnar weekly market in the Narayanpur district of Chhattisgarh. He was slaughtered by armed assailants belonging to the proscribed naxal outfit, as per NIA investigation.
NIA is continuing with its investigations in the case, which it had taken over from the local police in February 2024. The agency has already chargesheeted one accused in the case. (ANI)
