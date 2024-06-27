Left Menu

U.S. Stock Indexes Slip Amid Micron Slump and Economic Data Caution

U.S. main stock indexes experienced a downturn at Thursday's open due to a decline in Micron stocks following a lackluster forecast. The Dow Jones, S&P 500, and Nasdaq Composite all registered slight losses, as investors evaluated various economic data ahead of a key upcoming inflation report.

Reuters | Updated: 27-06-2024 19:04 IST | Created: 27-06-2024 19:04 IST
AI Generated Representative Image

U.S. main stock indexes slipped at open on Thursday as a slump in Micron after a lackluster forecast weighed on some semiconductor stocks, while investors parsed a string of economic data ahead of this week's crucial inflation report.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 20.70 points, or 0.05%, at the open to 39,107.10. The S&P 500 opened lower by 4.31 points, or 0.08%, at 5,473.59, while the Nasdaq Composite dropped 11.20 points, or 0.06%, to 17,793.95 at the opening bell.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

