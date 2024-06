China Evergrande's Bold Moves: Shareholder Push for Extraordinary General Meeting

China Evergrande New Energy Vehicle Group Ltd: * NOMINATION NOTICE AND REQUISITION NOTICE FROM A SHAREHOLDER

* ON 20 JUNE, RECEIVED A NOTICE FROM EVERGRANDE HEALTH INDUSTRY HOLDINGS LIMITED * NOMINATION NOTICE FROM EVERGRANDE HEALTH INDUSTRY PROPOSING ORDINARY RESOLUTIONS AT AGM OF CO

* ON 24 JUNE, RECEIVED FURTHER NOTICE FROM EVERGRANDE HEALTH * REQUISITION NOTICE FROM EVERGRANDE HEALTH REQUESTED BOARD TO IMMEDIATELY CALL A GENERAL MEETING

* REQUISITION NOTICE TO IMMEDIATELY CALL A GENERAL MEETING TO CONSIDER AND PASS ORDINARY RESOLUTIONS * CONSIDERING AND SEEKING ADVICE FOR APPROPRIATE COURSE OF ACTION ON NOMINATION NOTICE AND REQUISITION NOTICE

* REQUISITION NOTICE TO CONSIDER AND PASS ORDINARY RESOLUTIONS INCLUDING REMOVAL OF TWO EXECUTIVE DIRECTORS Further company coverage:

