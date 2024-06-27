Unions Push for RRB-Sponsor Bank Merger to Boost Efficiency

In an assertive move, two prominent bank unions, the All India Bank Officers' Confederation (AIBOC) and All India Bank Employees Association (AIBEA), have strongly advocated for the merger of Regional Rural Banks (RRBs) with their sponsor banks. This merger aims to bolster the overall efficiency and viability of India's banking sector.

According to the unions' letter addressed to Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, the current dual control over RRBs hinders operational efficiency. They believe that merging RRBs with sponsor banks will alleviate these issues and facilitate technological upgrades already underway in 43 RRBs.

The unions highlight that this integration would modernize RRB employees' skills and provide seamless HR transitions due to similar salary structures and work cultures. They argue that the merger will bring enhanced supervision, governance, and a more efficient credit delivery system, ultimately benefiting the rural population.

